Left Menu

Constitutional Court Reinstates Prime Minister amid Political Turmoil

South Korea's Constitutional Court has overturned the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. This latest development follows political upheaval, including Han's brief term as acting leader after President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. Han was impeached after a conflict over judicial appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 24-03-2025 06:37 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 06:37 IST
Constitutional Court Reinstates Prime Minister amid Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a pivotal decision on Monday, South Korea's Constitutional Court annulled the impeachment motion against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, thus restoring his authority. This decision is a significant chapter in the nation's ongoing political upheaval, which began with Han's appointment as acting president over two months ago.

The upheaval was ignited when President Yoon Suk Yeol faced impeachment following a controversial martial law declaration. Han Duck-soo's brief leadership tenure lasted less than a fortnight. His downfall was triggered by his confrontation with the opposition-dominated parliament due to his refusal to appoint three additional justices to the Constitutional Court.

This reinstatement adds another layer to the nation's political narrative, spotlighting ongoing tensions between the ruling administration and the opposition bloc, particularly in regards to the balance of power within the judicial system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025