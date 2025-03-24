Constitutional Court Reinstates Prime Minister amid Political Turmoil

In a pivotal decision on Monday, South Korea's Constitutional Court annulled the impeachment motion against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, thus restoring his authority. This decision is a significant chapter in the nation's ongoing political upheaval, which began with Han's appointment as acting president over two months ago.

The upheaval was ignited when President Yoon Suk Yeol faced impeachment following a controversial martial law declaration. Han Duck-soo's brief leadership tenure lasted less than a fortnight. His downfall was triggered by his confrontation with the opposition-dominated parliament due to his refusal to appoint three additional justices to the Constitutional Court.

This reinstatement adds another layer to the nation's political narrative, spotlighting ongoing tensions between the ruling administration and the opposition bloc, particularly in regards to the balance of power within the judicial system.

