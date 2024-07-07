France's Business Climate in Turmoil Amid Political Uncertainty

France's business elite is grappling with political volatility, inexperienced policymakers, street protests, and potential bankruptcies. Executives in Provence, ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election, express deep concerns about the political climate.

Corporate leaders, benefiting from President Macron's reforms since 2017, fear the far-right and left-wing's intent to reverse key policies, such as raising the retirement age and scrapping the wealth tax, will hinder the business environment.

As polls predict Macron's party's defeat, business leaders worry about the ramifications of a potentially unstable coalition government. Higher financing costs, driven by political uncertainty, could lead to more corporate defaults and jeopardize investment decisions.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)