Rajasthan's Waqf Reforms: A Turning Point for Muslim Welfare

In a recent public awareness workshop, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma accused opposition parties of misleading citizens about the new Waqf reforms. Sharma claimed that opposition groups were spreading baseless fears, reminiscent of their tactics against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), suggesting that Muslims would lose their citizenship.

The Chief Minister explained that the new Waqf law will prevent arbitrarily claiming properties as Waqf, ensuring lawful claims and protecting the rights of the poor. Sharma emphasized that the revenue from these properties will be invested back into the Muslim community, benefiting especially the underprivileged.

BJP leaders, including Rajasthan in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, critiqued the Congress for historically treating Muslims as a mere vote bank. Agarwal cited impressive statistics of Muslim beneficiary growth under BJP schemes, underscoring BJP's commitment to inclusive governance. The leaders argued for reform transparency, targeting opposition narratives about policy changes.

