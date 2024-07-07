Left Menu

Hospitality Sector Urges Government for Infrastructure Status and Tax Reforms

Hospitality industry leaders are urging the government to grant infrastructure status to hotels in the upcoming Union Budget, to make investment in new properties more attractive. They also seek tax breaks, sustainable practice incentives, and improved connectivity infrastructure to boost India's tourism industry and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 11:29 IST
Hospitality Sector Urges Government for Infrastructure Status and Tax Reforms
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

India's hospitality industry is calling on the government to accord infrastructure status to hotels in the Union Budget, aiming to make investments in new properties more appealing. They argue that the current categorization as luxury or 'sin goods' hampers growth and potential contributions to the economy.

Industry leaders are also advocating for tax breaks and subsidies to promote sustainable and eco-friendly practices. They believe such incentives will accelerate the tourism sector's growth, positioning it as a key driver for GDP growth and job creation.

'The sector is burdened with high taxation, excessive licensing, approvals, and compliance requirements,' said Hotel Association of India (HAI) President KB Kachru. 'Granting infrastructure status would allow hotels access to softer finances and attract more investment.' The sector, which contributes about 10% of total employment in India, aims to play a pivotal role in India's growth to becoming the third-largest economy by 2027.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024