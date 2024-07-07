Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Sets Ambitious Rs 7 Lakh Crore Annual Budget Target for Next Five Years

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announces a plan to elevate the state's annual budget to Rs 7 lakh crore by 2028. The current budget for FY 2024-25 stands at Rs 3.65 lakh crore, focusing on infrastructure, women, and tribal development. Significant projects include river linking, expressways, and health sector improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 07-07-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 12:48 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced ambitious plans to elevate the state's annual budget to Rs 7 lakh crore over the next five years.

The state presented its FY 2024-25 budget on July 3, with a Rs 3.65 lakh crore outlay, emphasizing infrastructure development and initiatives for women and tribal populations. This budget is 16% larger than the previous year, reflecting a strong development focus, Yadav noted during a function at the Central India Chamber of Commerce in Ujjain.

The budget includes significant provisions like the Rs 35,000 crore Chambal-Parvati-Kali Sindh river linking project, new expressways, and the introduction of intra-state air taxi and helicopter services. Additionally, the government plans to recruit 42,000 medical staff and provide bonuses on milk, wheat, and paddy purchases. A Rs 500 crore provision has also been made for the Simhastha 2028 preparations.

