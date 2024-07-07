New Era of Pakistan-China Cooperation to Ignite Economic Development, Says PM Sharif
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the commencement of a new era of Pakistan-China cooperation in IT, communication, mining, and energy sectors, promising economic development. During a review meeting, he emphasized the importance of these agreements and assured close monitoring of their implementation. China is set to shift manufacturing units and invest substantially in Pakistan.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared that a new era of Pakistan-China collaboration in the IT, communication, mining, and energy sectors has begun, promising significant economic growth.
Speaking at a review meeting in Islamabad, Sharif underscored the importance of implementing agreements and MoUs reached during his recent visit to China, vowing to personally oversee their progress.
He highlighted China's unwavering support for Pakistan and the potential for Pakistan to emulate China's economic strides. Announcing substantial Chinese investments and educational exchanges, Sharif stressed the importance of regional cooperation in developing strategic projects in Gwadar.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"Very unfair... it is not right": Gautam Gambhir urges ICC to scrape two new-ball rule
Pakistan: PML-N finds itself 'isolated' amid row over budget, faces flak from own legislators
"Vendetta politics," says YSRCP after its Andhra under construction office building demolished
Cognizant Foundation Collaborates with Y4D to Empower Underprivileged Women in PCB Assembly Operator under its Tech4All Program in Pune and Bhubaneshwar
Vinayak R Goyal Takes Charge as ITSL's Managing Director, Ushering in New Digital Era