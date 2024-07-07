Left Menu

New Era of Pakistan-China Cooperation to Ignite Economic Development, Says PM Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the commencement of a new era of Pakistan-China cooperation in IT, communication, mining, and energy sectors, promising economic development. During a review meeting, he emphasized the importance of these agreements and assured close monitoring of their implementation. China is set to shift manufacturing units and invest substantially in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 07-07-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 13:51 IST
New Era of Pakistan-China Cooperation to Ignite Economic Development, Says PM Sharif
Shehbaz Sharif
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared that a new era of Pakistan-China collaboration in the IT, communication, mining, and energy sectors has begun, promising significant economic growth.

Speaking at a review meeting in Islamabad, Sharif underscored the importance of implementing agreements and MoUs reached during his recent visit to China, vowing to personally oversee their progress.

He highlighted China's unwavering support for Pakistan and the potential for Pakistan to emulate China's economic strides. Announcing substantial Chinese investments and educational exchanges, Sharif stressed the importance of regional cooperation in developing strategic projects in Gwadar.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024