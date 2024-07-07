New Era of Pakistan-China Cooperation to Ignite Economic Development, Says PM Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared that a new era of Pakistan-China collaboration in the IT, communication, mining, and energy sectors has begun, promising significant economic growth.

Speaking at a review meeting in Islamabad, Sharif underscored the importance of implementing agreements and MoUs reached during his recent visit to China, vowing to personally oversee their progress.

He highlighted China's unwavering support for Pakistan and the potential for Pakistan to emulate China's economic strides. Announcing substantial Chinese investments and educational exchanges, Sharif stressed the importance of regional cooperation in developing strategic projects in Gwadar.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)