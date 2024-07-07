Modi's Momentous Moscow Visit: Technology and Ties in Focus

Anticipation soars as Prime Minister Narendra Modi gears up for his Monday visit to Russia, with the Indian-Russian business community hopeful for progressive talks on technology exchange with President Vladimir Putin.

Sammy Manoj Kotwani, president of Indian Business Alliance, expressed excitement, emphasizing Modi's understanding of India's employment needs, noting, 'When you talk about bilateral ties, Mr. Modi knows that he has got one million young population every month seeking jobs.'

PM Modi's July 8-9 official visit to Moscow comes at Putin's invitation, marking the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. The visit is seen positively by Russian media, and preparations are in full swing, highlighted by Modi's scheduled engagement with the Indian community the next day.

Details shared by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra reveal multiple prior conversations between Modi and Putin since their 2022 meeting. On July 8, Putin will host a private dinner for Modi, followed by in-depth talks to review multifaceted India-Russia ties.

'These engagements will be followed by restricted level and delegation level talks led by the Prime Minister and the Russian President,' Kwatra said.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)