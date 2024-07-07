Left Menu

Mumbai Rail Services Disrupted Due to Heavy Rainfall and Flash Floods

Heavy rainfall and flash floods caused significant disruptions to Mumbai rail services, impacting long-distance trains and suburban routes. Waterlogging, damaged tracks, and fallen trees led to delays and rescheduling. Efforts to restore services included diverting trains and providing essentials to stranded passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 22:18 IST
Mumbai Rail Services Disrupted Due to Heavy Rainfall and Flash Floods
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rainfall and flash floods severely disrupted Mumbai rail services on Sunday, leading to the diversion, rescheduling, and short-termination of many long-distance trains. Central Railway officials reported waterlogging between Kalyan and Kasara stations, which hampered the flow of traffic.

Among the affected trains were the 16345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Express and the 20705 Jalna-CSMT Vande Bharat Express. Services were hit due to damage to the track embankment, a tilted overhead equipment pole, and uprooted trees. The disruptions mainly occurred on the Vasind-Khardi section between 3 am and 6 am.

In response, railway authorities arranged drinking water, biscuits, and tea for stranded passengers while continuous announcements kept them informed. Traffic was restored with restricted speed by 1 pm, though 30 lakh daily commuters faced substantial inconvenience on the suburban network, a crucial lifeline for Mumbai and its neighboring areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

