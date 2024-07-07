Mumbai Rail Services Disrupted Due to Heavy Rainfall and Flash Floods

Heavy rainfall and flash floods severely disrupted Mumbai rail services on Sunday, leading to the diversion, rescheduling, and short-termination of many long-distance trains. Central Railway officials reported waterlogging between Kalyan and Kasara stations, which hampered the flow of traffic.

Among the affected trains were the 16345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Express and the 20705 Jalna-CSMT Vande Bharat Express. Services were hit due to damage to the track embankment, a tilted overhead equipment pole, and uprooted trees. The disruptions mainly occurred on the Vasind-Khardi section between 3 am and 6 am.

In response, railway authorities arranged drinking water, biscuits, and tea for stranded passengers while continuous announcements kept them informed. Traffic was restored with restricted speed by 1 pm, though 30 lakh daily commuters faced substantial inconvenience on the suburban network, a crucial lifeline for Mumbai and its neighboring areas.

