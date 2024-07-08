Left Menu

7th Mankind ET Edge Doctors Day Conclave Celebrates Medical Excellence in Delhi

The 7th edition of Mankind Presents Times Now Doctors Day Conclave 2024, held in Delhi, honored India's doctors and their contributions. Featuring keynote addresses and panels, the event explored the future of healthcare and celebrated the vital role of military medicine. Key officials praised the commitment and resilience of healthcare professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 13:28 IST
ET Edge successfully concludes the 7th edition of Times Now Doctors Day Conclave 2024. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant celebration of medical excellence, ET Edge concluded the 7th Edition of Mankind Presents Times Now Doctors Day Conclave 2024, held on June 29 in Delhi. The event, strategically supported by Cadila Pharmaceuticals and powered by Lupin in association with GS Medical College, paid tribute to Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy's enduring legacy a day before National Doctors' Day.

The summit attracted over 500 delegates, including esteemed doctors and dignitaries from across the nation. High-profile attendees included Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science & Technology, Lt. General Arindam Chatterjee of the Indian Army, Vice Admiral Arti Sarin of the Indian Navy, and Air Marshal Rajesh Vaidya of the Indian Airforce, among others.

Throughout the day, keynote addresses and panels delved into the future of healthcare, opportunities, and challenges within the industry. Highlighting the theme "Military Medicine: Bridging the Gap Between Battlefield and Homefront," Lt. Gen. Chatterjee's keynote set the stage for dynamic discussions. Speakers acknowledged the pivotal role of doctors, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and discussed advancements in medical practices and equitable healthcare access across urban and rural India.

