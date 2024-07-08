Left Menu

Galgotias University Hosts Transformative Workshop on Research Analysis Using R

Galgotias University recently hosted a workshop on Research Analysis using R, led by scholars from IIT Delhi and Delhi University. With a focus on practical application, the event aims to empower participants with advanced data analysis skills. The university continues to excel in academic and research achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 13:40 IST
An insightful research session in Galgotias University's state-of-the-art training room, designed for active learning. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Galgotias University in New Delhi has successfully commenced an enriching workshop on Research Analysis using R, providing participants with invaluable hands-on experience and practical knowledge in data analysis and research methodologies.

Led by eminent scholars Dr. Mohit Garg from IIT Delhi and Dr. Amit Tiwari from Delhi University, the workshop offers a unique learning opportunity. "At Galgotias University, we are committed to fostering an environment that encourages innovation and excellence," said Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University.

The presence of Dr. Shantnu Ganguly, Director Libraries at Ashoka University, as Chief Guest, adds significant value to the event. Galgotias University is proud of its outstanding achievements, including being ranked 3rd in India for filing the maximum number of patents and receiving multiple prestigious accreditations and ratings.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

