Galgotias University Hosts Transformative Workshop on Research Analysis Using R

Galgotias University in New Delhi has successfully commenced an enriching workshop on Research Analysis using R, providing participants with invaluable hands-on experience and practical knowledge in data analysis and research methodologies.

Led by eminent scholars Dr. Mohit Garg from IIT Delhi and Dr. Amit Tiwari from Delhi University, the workshop offers a unique learning opportunity. "At Galgotias University, we are committed to fostering an environment that encourages innovation and excellence," said Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University.

The presence of Dr. Shantnu Ganguly, Director Libraries at Ashoka University, as Chief Guest, adds significant value to the event. Galgotias University is proud of its outstanding achievements, including being ranked 3rd in India for filing the maximum number of patents and receiving multiple prestigious accreditations and ratings.

