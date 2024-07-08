Amar Kaul Appointed as New MD and CEO of CG Power
CG Power and Industrial Solutions announces the appointment of Amar Kaul as its new Managing Director and CEO. Kaul will officially start his five-year term on July 25, 2024, succeeding Natarajan Srinivasan. He holds multiple degrees and brings over 30 years of experience to the role.
CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Monday announced the appointment of Amar Kaul as the company's new Managing Director and CEO.
The board has approved Kaul's appointment for a period of five years, beginning July 25, 2024, pending necessary approvals. During the interim period, starting July 9, 2024, Kaul will serve as the Managing Director & CEO-Designate.
Kaul will succeed Natarajan Srinivasan, who has led the company since November 2020 and will retire on July 24, 2024. Kaul's impressive academic background includes a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering, a Master's in Engineering Business Management, and executive programs at Stanford. With over 30 years of experience in large organizations, Kaul is expected to bring valuable insights and leadership to the company.
