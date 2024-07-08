Left Menu

Intense Clashes in Gaza City as Israeli Forces Advance

Israeli forces launched one of the heaviest attacks on Gaza City amid ongoing conflict, with tanks advancing from multiple directions. Dozens of casualties were reported, but emergency services couldn't reach affected areas due to continued offensives. The new Israeli operation aims to dismantle militant infrastructure, with high hopes for a ceasefire mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S.

Israeli forces launched one of the heaviest attacks on Gaza City early Monday, with columns of tanks entering the heart of the city from various directions. The Gaza Civil Emergency Service reported dozens of casualties, although ongoing offensives in areas such as Daraj and Tuffah hindered rescue efforts.

Residents described continuous overnight bombings that devastated multi-floor buildings, forcing many to flee towards the Mediterranean. 'The enemy is behind us and the sea is in front of us, where will we go?' lamented Abdel-Ghani, a Gaza City resident unwilling to give his full name.

The Israeli military stated that the operation targeted militant infrastructure and neutralized over 30 fighters, while urging civilians to evacuate. Amid rising hopes for a ceasefire, mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S. have intensified as the conflict enters its tenth month.

