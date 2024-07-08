Alphard Group Celebrates 15 Years of Maritime Excellence

New Delhi (India), July 8: The Alphard Group, synonymous with excellence in maritime logistics, maritime offshore, and marine services, proudly celebrates its 15th anniversary.

Founded in 2009, the company has emerged as a leader by providing customized solutions and comprehensive services, supported by a skilled team of maritime professionals. Over its journey, Alphard Group has swiftly adapted to new business models and niches within the sector.

Operating globally from India, U.A.E., and Singapore, Alphard is known for its commitment to excellence and continuous improvement.

''Our 15-year journey showcases our dedication to professional, cost-effective solutions,'' remarked Captain Alok Kumar, Chairman. ''Moving forward, we are focused on sustainable practices and advancing our services.'' Group Managing Director Prity Kumar adds, ''Our growth is driven by a dedicated team whose expertise and professionalism have been the cornerstone of our success.''

The Alphard Group excels in marine logistics, particularly in transporting construction and project cargo, and offers supporting maritime services at a global level. Its offshore division partners with leading service providers and energy companies across various projects and geographies.

With a strategic approach to evolving market demands, Alphard Group aims to remain a dependable partner in the global maritime community, exploring new adjacent business segments to ensure continued growth.

About Alphard Group: A premier Maritime Logistics, Maritime Offshore, and Marine Services Company, Alphard Group offers a range of assets, services, and solutions with a global presence, ensuring professional, cost-effective solutions tailored to client needs.

