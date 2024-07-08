Shalabh Goyal Inspects Delhi-Meerut Rapid Transit Corridor
Shalabh Goyal, the managing director of NCRTC, inspected the Namo Bharat corridor from Meerut South Station to Sarai Kale Khan Station. He reviewed operations, construction progress, and interacted with staff. The segment from Modi Nagar North to Meerut South will soon be open to the public, enhancing connectivity in the Delhi-NCR region.
Shalabh Goyal, managing director of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), conducted a thorough inspection of the Namo Bharat corridor, spanning from Meerut South Station to Sarai Kale Khan Station in Delhi. Goyal's visit commenced at Meerut South Station, where he assessed completed construction works and operational readiness ahead of the imminent launch of Namo Bharat train services.
Goyal meticulously reviewed the station's facilities, including parking infrastructure and passenger-centric amenities, while also examining the ongoing trial runs between Modi Nagar North and Meerut South stations. He interacted with station controllers, train operators, and other staff to understand daily operational challenges and praised their dedication to maintaining high cleanliness standards.
The inspection extended to the Modi Nagar North to Sahibabad segment, where Goyal traveled on a Namo Bharat train, and concluded with a review of the New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan stations in Delhi. Highlighting the project's significance, Goyal emphasized the transformative impact of India's first RRTS on Delhi-NCR's public transportation network.
