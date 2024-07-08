Left Menu

Shalabh Goyal Inspects Delhi-Meerut Rapid Transit Corridor

Shalabh Goyal, the managing director of NCRTC, inspected the Namo Bharat corridor from Meerut South Station to Sarai Kale Khan Station. He reviewed operations, construction progress, and interacted with staff. The segment from Modi Nagar North to Meerut South will soon be open to the public, enhancing connectivity in the Delhi-NCR region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:46 IST
Shalabh Goyal Inspects Delhi-Meerut Rapid Transit Corridor
  • Country:
  • India

Shalabh Goyal, managing director of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), conducted a thorough inspection of the Namo Bharat corridor, spanning from Meerut South Station to Sarai Kale Khan Station in Delhi. Goyal's visit commenced at Meerut South Station, where he assessed completed construction works and operational readiness ahead of the imminent launch of Namo Bharat train services.

Goyal meticulously reviewed the station's facilities, including parking infrastructure and passenger-centric amenities, while also examining the ongoing trial runs between Modi Nagar North and Meerut South stations. He interacted with station controllers, train operators, and other staff to understand daily operational challenges and praised their dedication to maintaining high cleanliness standards.

The inspection extended to the Modi Nagar North to Sahibabad segment, where Goyal traveled on a Namo Bharat train, and concluded with a review of the New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan stations in Delhi. Highlighting the project's significance, Goyal emphasized the transformative impact of India's first RRTS on Delhi-NCR's public transportation network.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024