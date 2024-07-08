Paris Airport Workers to Strike Amid Pre-Olympic Rush
Unions representing workers at Aeroports de Paris ADP are planning a strike on July 17. They aim to increase pressure on management regarding demands for pay and work conditions. The strike is strategically planned just days before the start of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The unions, which include the CGT, CFDT, FO, and UNSA, are seeking a bonus for all airport staff and additional resources for the busy period during the upcoming Olympics. The 2024 Games are set to commence in Paris on July 26.
The ADP group manages Orly and Roissy Charles de Gaulle airports in the French capital.
