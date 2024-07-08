Paris Airport Workers to Strike Amid Pre-Olympic Rush

Unions representing workers at Aeroports de Paris ADP have announced a strike for July 17. The move comes as a part of efforts to intensify pressure on management to address demands related to pay and work conditions.

The unions, which include the CGT, CFDT, FO, and UNSA, are seeking a bonus for all airport staff and additional resources for the busy period during the upcoming Olympics. The 2024 Games are set to commence in Paris on July 26.

The ADP group manages Orly and Roissy Charles de Gaulle airports in the French capital.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)