Left Menu

Paris Airport Workers to Strike Amid Pre-Olympic Rush

Unions representing workers at Aeroports de Paris ADP are planning a strike on July 17. They aim to increase pressure on management regarding demands for pay and work conditions. The strike is strategically planned just days before the start of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-07-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 20:50 IST
Paris Airport Workers to Strike Amid Pre-Olympic Rush
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • France

Unions representing workers at Aeroports de Paris ADP have announced a strike for July 17. The move comes as a part of efforts to intensify pressure on management to address demands related to pay and work conditions.

The unions, which include the CGT, CFDT, FO, and UNSA, are seeking a bonus for all airport staff and additional resources for the busy period during the upcoming Olympics. The 2024 Games are set to commence in Paris on July 26.

The ADP group manages Orly and Roissy Charles de Gaulle airports in the French capital.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024