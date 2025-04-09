LA 2028 Olympics Elevates Women's Soccer Amidst Rising Popularity

In a significant shift for the 2028 Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided to expand the women's soccer tournament from 12 to 16 teams, while reducing the men's teams from 16 to 12. Announced recently, the change highlights the burgeoning popularity of women's team sports.

IOC Sports Director Kit McConnell emphasized that the decision mirrors the growing enthusiasm for women's soccer, particularly in the United States, a country known for its dominant female soccer team. The discussion involved input from LA Games organizers and FIFA.

Despite the formatting changes, the overall number of players, encompassing both men's and women's divisions, will remain unchanged. The U.S., host for the 2026 men's and 2031 women's World Cup, has a record of five Olympic gold medals in women's soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)