Government Reopens PLI Scheme Applications for White Goods

The government announced on Monday that it will reopen the application window for companies eager to invest and benefit from the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods, such as air conditioners (ACs) and LED lights.

According to the commerce and industry ministry, the window will open from July 15 for 90 days, closing on October 12. No applications will be accepted after this deadline.

The PLI scheme, introduced in 2021 for 14 sectors including white goods, offers fiscal incentives based on incremental sales of goods manufactured in India. To enhance liquidity and operational efficiency, the scheme will now process claims quarterly instead of annually.

This is the third round of applications for the PLI scheme, and both new applicants and existing beneficiaries who aim to switch to higher target segments are eligible to apply. The scheme has already selected 66 applicants with committed investments of Rs 6,962 crore.

