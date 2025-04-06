Left Menu

Digitizing Agriculture: Gujarat's PACS Initiative Fuels Farmers' Prosperity

In Gujarat, the digitization of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) is transforming farming for small farmers, providing easy and interest-free credit. The initiative, under 'Sahkar se Samriddhi', aims to convert 5,754 PACS into e-PACS, empowering farmers by enhancing credit access and reducing dependence on loan sharks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-04-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 20:37 IST
Digitizing Agriculture: Gujarat's PACS Initiative Fuels Farmers' Prosperity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a transformative move, Gujarat's digital initiative is revolutionizing agriculture for small farmers. Umaid Thakore, a farmer from Chiloda village, hailed the state's interest-free loan and support schemes as life-changing.

The digitized Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) are making significant strides in improving financial access for farmers, alleviating the challenges once posed by reliance on traditional loan channels. The state's 'Sahkar se Samriddhi' initiative launched in 2023-24 is at the forefront of this change.

Officials have outlined plans to digitize 5,754 of 10,000 PACS in Gujarat, allocating Rs 4 lakh per society. This endeavor forms part of a larger national strategy to digitize 63,000 PACS by 2027, accelerating rural empowerment through digital financial inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025