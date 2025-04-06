Digitizing Agriculture: Gujarat's PACS Initiative Fuels Farmers' Prosperity

In a transformative move, Gujarat's digital initiative is revolutionizing agriculture for small farmers. Umaid Thakore, a farmer from Chiloda village, hailed the state's interest-free loan and support schemes as life-changing.

The digitized Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) are making significant strides in improving financial access for farmers, alleviating the challenges once posed by reliance on traditional loan channels. The state's 'Sahkar se Samriddhi' initiative launched in 2023-24 is at the forefront of this change.

Officials have outlined plans to digitize 5,754 of 10,000 PACS in Gujarat, allocating Rs 4 lakh per society. This endeavor forms part of a larger national strategy to digitize 63,000 PACS by 2027, accelerating rural empowerment through digital financial inclusivity.

