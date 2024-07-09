Left Menu

Major Infrastructure Projects Set to Transform Budapest Airport Connectivity

Economy Minister Marton Nagy announced the development of rail and road links to Budapest airport, estimating each project will cost around 1 billion euros.

  • Country:
  • Hungary

Each project is expected to cost approximately 1 billion euros, underscoring the substantial investment aimed at enhancing connectivity to the airport.

The enhanced transport links are expected to play a crucial role in boosting economic activity and easing access to one of Hungary's key transport hubs.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

