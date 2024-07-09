Major Infrastructure Projects Set to Transform Budapest Airport Connectivity
Economy Minister Marton Nagy announced the development of rail and road links to Budapest airport, estimating each project will cost around 1 billion euros.
Economy Minister Marton Nagy unveiled plans for significant infrastructure projects involving the development of rail and road links to Budapest airport.
Each project is expected to cost approximately 1 billion euros, underscoring the substantial investment aimed at enhancing connectivity to the airport.
The enhanced transport links are expected to play a crucial role in boosting economic activity and easing access to one of Hungary's key transport hubs.
