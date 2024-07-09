Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident in Jammu and Kashmir Claims Three Lives

Three people were killed and three others critically injured when a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir. Another accident saw 12 people injured when a bus overturned on the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Kathua district. All injured are stable.

Updated: 09-07-2024 19:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals lost their lives, and three others were critically injured when a car veered off the road and plummeted into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, according to officials.

The accident occurred near Sounder in the remote Dachhan area around 5:45 PM. Rescue teams retrieved the bodies of three persons from the scene, while the injured were transported to a hospital in critical condition. The car was traveling to Dachhan from Kishtwar, and the identities of the deceased were not immediately known.

In a separate incident, twelve passengers sustained injuries when a bus overturned near Dayalachak on the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Kathua district on Tuesday afternoon. The injured passengers were shifted to a hospital, where their conditions were reported to be stable.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

