Inflation and Interest Rates: Fed Chair Jerome Powell Addresses Key Economic Indicators
Fed Chair Jerome Powell testified to Congress, emphasizing that while inflation remains above the Federal Reserve's 2% target, improvement has been noted. More positive data would bolster the case for potential interest rate cuts. He also expressed concerns about potential risks to the job market and economy if high rates persist.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testified before Congress on Tuesday, highlighting that inflation remains above the Fed's 2% target but has shown recent improvement. Powell indicated that more positive economic data would strengthen the case for potential interest rate cuts.
In his comments, Powell noted that while the early months of the year showed limited progress, more recent data have improved, building confidence that inflation pressures will continue to ease. However, he also expressed concerns about the potential risks to the job market and the broader economy if rates remain high for too long.
Market reactions were mixed. The S&P 500 saw a slight increase, and bond yields for benchmark U.S. 10-year notes edged higher. Financial experts noted that Powell's testimony did not deviate significantly from his prior statements but indicated a cautious approach towards future policy changes.
