Left Menu

Russian Oligarchs' Firm Challenges Forced Sale of Broadband Provider in UK Court

Russian oligarch-backed investment firm LetterOne has asked a London court to rule that it was unlawfully ordered to sell broadband provider Upp. This marks the first challenge under Britain's National Security and Investment Act to reach London's High Court. The enforced sale was due to concerns over potential Russian state leverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:16 IST
Russian Oligarchs' Firm Challenges Forced Sale of Broadband Provider in UK Court
AI Generated Representative Image

Russian oligarch-backed investment firm LetterOne has approached a London court to contest the order demanding it sell its broadband provider, Upp, an unprecedented challenge under Britain's recent national security law.

The intervention, driven by worries about potential leverage from Russia, marked one of the initial applications of Britain's National Security and Investment Act. The act grants the government the authority to scrutinize and veto acquisitions posing potential security risks.

LetterOne, which also owns Holland & Barrett, contested the divestment's fairness, stating that the sale value was below their investment. Legal arguments indicate that comprehensive measures to prevent oligarch influence were offered but dismissed due to perceptions of mildness on Russia.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024