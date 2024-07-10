Tragic Collision on Agra-Lucknow Expressway: Eighteen Confirmed Dead

Eighteen people lost their lives, and nineteen were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus collided with a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Wednesday, officials reported.

The tragic accident occurred around 5 am near Jojikot village in the Behta Mujhawar police station area. District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi indicated that initial investigations suggest the speeding bus, en route to Delhi from Motihari, Bihar, hit the milk tanker from behind.

Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow, S B Shiradkar, told PTI that fourteen men, three women, and one child were among the deceased. The collision's impact caused both vehicles to overturn, and the drivers of both vehicles were also among the fatalities. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences to the bereaved families and assured the best possible treatment for the injured.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)