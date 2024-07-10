Aelea Commodities Limited Announces Public Listing with Rs 51 Crore IPO

Aelea Commodities Limited, a Mumbai-based company, has announced plans to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on July 12, 2024, aiming to raise Rs 51 Crore with shares priced at Rs 95 each. This milestone marks the company's listing on the BSE SME platform.

The IPO will issue up to 53,68,800 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 10. The allocation includes up to 15,28,800 shares for QIB Anchor, 10,20,000 shares for Qualified Institutional Buyers, 7,65,600 shares for Non-Institutional Investors, 17,85,600 shares for Retail Individual Investors, and 2,68,800 shares for Market Makers.

According to Hozefa S Jawadwala, Chairman and Managing Director of Aelea Commodities Limited, the IPO proceeds will be vital for establishing a new manufacturing unit and upgrading existing facilities to enhance production efficiency. The subscription period for the offering will start on July 12, 2024, and end on July 16, 2024. Ekadrisht Capital Private Limited is the lead manager for the issue, with Maashitla Securities Private Limited as the registrar.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)