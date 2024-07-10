Left Menu

Aelea Commodities Limited Announces Public Listing with Rs 51 Crore IPO

Aelea Commodities Limited is set to go public with an IPO on July 12, 2024. The company aims to raise Rs 51 Crore through the issuance of 53,68,800 equity shares at Rs 95 each. The funds will support their new manufacturing unit, existing unit upgrades, and general corporate purposes.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-07-2024 14:05 IST

Issue Size - 53,68,800 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each, Issue Size - Rs 51 Crores, Price Band - Rs 91- Rs 95 Per Equity Share, Lot Size - 1200 Equity Shares. Image Credit: ANI
  
  India

Aelea Commodities Limited, a Mumbai-based company, has announced plans to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on July 12, 2024, aiming to raise Rs 51 Crore with shares priced at Rs 95 each. This milestone marks the company's listing on the BSE SME platform.

The IPO will issue up to 53,68,800 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 10. The allocation includes up to 15,28,800 shares for QIB Anchor, 10,20,000 shares for Qualified Institutional Buyers, 7,65,600 shares for Non-Institutional Investors, 17,85,600 shares for Retail Individual Investors, and 2,68,800 shares for Market Makers.

According to Hozefa S Jawadwala, Chairman and Managing Director of Aelea Commodities Limited, the IPO proceeds will be vital for establishing a new manufacturing unit and upgrading existing facilities to enhance production efficiency. The subscription period for the offering will start on July 12, 2024, and end on July 16, 2024. Ekadrisht Capital Private Limited is the lead manager for the issue, with Maashitla Securities Private Limited as the registrar.

