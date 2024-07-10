Poland Slows Truck Traffic from Belarus Amid New Sanctions

The Belarusian customs service announced on Wednesday that Poland had significantly reduced the flow of trucks from Belarus at their sole border crossing. This route serves as a critical pathway for goods entering the European Union from Russia and China via Belarus.

Despite reports of the crossing being stopped, a spokesperson from Poland's national revenue administration clarified that the checkpoint remains operational. However, the movement of trucks has slowed due to increased checks linked to new sanctions enforcement.

The slowdown could have significant implications for trade between Russia, China, and the EU, given the crucial nature of this border route.

