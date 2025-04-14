Hungary's Firm Stand on EU Military Initiatives and Russian Sanctions
Hungary rejects EU's plan for military training inside Ukraine due to war escalation risks, and opposes sanctions on Russian energy imports, as stated by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto after EU foreign ministers' meeting in Luxemburg.
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary has firmly declined to allow the European Union to conduct its military training mission within Ukraine's borders, citing concerns over potential war escalation, according to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto's statement on Monday.
In addition to opposing military efforts, Hungary has also voiced its refusal to support any sanctions on Russian energy imports. This was further reiterated by Minister Szijjarto during a broadcasted press conference from Luxemburg following a meeting of EU foreign ministers.
The Hungarian stance is said to reflect its long-standing policy considerations to prevent conflict intensification and safeguard its own energy security amidst the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Sanctions Squeeze Eni's Venezuelan Ventures
Trump's Tensions with Putin: Sanctions and Ceasefire Hopes Amid Ukraine Conflict
U.S. Sanctions Target Beijing's Grip on Hong Kong
Swiss Sanctions Net Offers Over $8 Billion
U.S. Sanctions Senior Chinese and Hong Kong Officials Over Hong Kong Repression