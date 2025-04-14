Hungary's Firm Stand on EU Military Initiatives and Russian Sanctions

Hungary has firmly declined to allow the European Union to conduct its military training mission within Ukraine's borders, citing concerns over potential war escalation, according to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto's statement on Monday.

In addition to opposing military efforts, Hungary has also voiced its refusal to support any sanctions on Russian energy imports. This was further reiterated by Minister Szijjarto during a broadcasted press conference from Luxemburg following a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

The Hungarian stance is said to reflect its long-standing policy considerations to prevent conflict intensification and safeguard its own energy security amidst the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.

