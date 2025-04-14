Left Menu

Hungary's Firm Stand on EU Military Initiatives and Russian Sanctions

Hungary rejects EU's plan for military training inside Ukraine due to war escalation risks, and opposes sanctions on Russian energy imports, as stated by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto after EU foreign ministers' meeting in Luxemburg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary has firmly declined to allow the European Union to conduct its military training mission within Ukraine's borders, citing concerns over potential war escalation, according to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto's statement on Monday.

In addition to opposing military efforts, Hungary has also voiced its refusal to support any sanctions on Russian energy imports. This was further reiterated by Minister Szijjarto during a broadcasted press conference from Luxemburg following a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

The Hungarian stance is said to reflect its long-standing policy considerations to prevent conflict intensification and safeguard its own energy security amidst the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

