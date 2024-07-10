Kontor Space Limited Launches New Co-working Center in Andheri East, Mumbai

Kontor Space Limited (NSE - KONTOR), a leading provider of co-working solutions in India, is set to open its new co-working center at MIDC, Andheri East, Mumbai, on July 12, 2024. This facility will feature state-of-the-art amenities aimed at catering to businesses of all sizes.

Strategically located at AckrutiStar, MIDC Central Road, the new center will offer around 500 seats and has already achieved an impressive 75% initial occupancy. This expansion highlights the rising demand for flexible workspaces among startups, SMEs, and independent professionals.

Kanak Mangal, Promoter of Kontor Space Limited, expressed excitement over the new opening, emphasizing the company's commitment to providing top-notch co-working solutions in prime locations. He highlighted that the new center is designed to enhance innovation, productivity, and collaboration, which will significantly contribute to the company's revenue streams and cement its position as a leading co-working solutions provider.

