FASTag Mandate for Interstate Buses: New Stand Fees at Delhi ISBTs

Starting midnight on September 14-15, Delhi's interstate bus terminals (ISBTs) will implement a new 'stand fee' for interstate buses, officials from Raj Niwas confirmed. This updated fee will be collected exclusively through a FASTag system, barring any buses without FASTags from entering the terminal premises.

The new uniform stand fee applies to state government, AITP, and private buses (with valid permits) operating from ISBT locations at Kashmere Gate, Anand Vihar, and Sarai Kale Khan. Previously, private buses were charged at higher rates, often leading to unauthorized parking and resulting traffic snarls.

Officials noted that logistics for the FASTag system have been upgraded, including air-conditioned operator and storerooms. The Delhi Transport Department will notify the new rates and norms. The changes followed Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's site inspections and meetings with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. The measures aim to optimize ISBT operations, cut waiting times, and increase revenue.

