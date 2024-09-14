Tragic Bus Crash in Balochistan Claims Four Lives, Injures 21

Four individuals were killed and 21 others injured in a tragic accident when a passenger bus fell into a deep ravine in Balochistan's Sherani district on Saturday, officials reported.

The bus, carrying 25 passengers, was travelling from Islamabad to Quetta when the incident took place, according to Sherani Deputy Commissioner Sana Mahjabeen Umrani.

The deceased and injured passengers included women and children. The injured were initially treated at Zhob's Trauma Centre before being transferred to hospitals in Quetta.

(With inputs from agencies.)