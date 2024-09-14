Left Menu

Tragic Bus Crash in Balochistan Claims Four Lives, Injures 21

A passenger bus en route from Islamabad to Quetta plunged into a deep ravine in Balochistan's Sherani district, killing four individuals and injuring 21 others. The incident underscores Pakistan's troubling road safety issues, highlighted by frequent accidents attributed to poor road conditions, untrained drivers, and inadequate safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 14-09-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 21:28 IST
Tragic Bus Crash in Balochistan Claims Four Lives, Injures 21
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Four individuals were killed and 21 others injured in a tragic accident when a passenger bus fell into a deep ravine in Balochistan's Sherani district on Saturday, officials reported.

The bus, carrying 25 passengers, was travelling from Islamabad to Quetta when the incident took place, according to Sherani Deputy Commissioner Sana Mahjabeen Umrani.

The deceased and injured passengers included women and children. The injured were initially treated at Zhob's Trauma Centre before being transferred to hospitals in Quetta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024