Tragic Bus Crash in Balochistan Claims Four Lives, Injures 21
A passenger bus en route from Islamabad to Quetta plunged into a deep ravine in Balochistan's Sherani district, killing four individuals and injuring 21 others. The incident underscores Pakistan's troubling road safety issues, highlighted by frequent accidents attributed to poor road conditions, untrained drivers, and inadequate safety measures.
Updated: 14-09-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 21:28 IST
Four individuals were killed and 21 others injured in a tragic accident when a passenger bus fell into a deep ravine in Balochistan's Sherani district on Saturday, officials reported.
The bus, carrying 25 passengers, was travelling from Islamabad to Quetta when the incident took place, according to Sherani Deputy Commissioner Sana Mahjabeen Umrani.
The deceased and injured passengers included women and children. The injured were initially treated at Zhob's Trauma Centre before being transferred to hospitals in Quetta.
