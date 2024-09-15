Adani Green and Power Ink Major Deals with Maharashtra for Renewable and Thermal Energy

In a significant energy sector development, Adani Green Energy and Adani Power Limited have entered into long-term agreements with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for substantial power supply commitments. The agreements facilitate the supply of 5 GW solar power from Khavda, Gujarat, and 1496 MW thermal power from a new 1600 MW project.

Maharashtra stands at the forefront of India's renewable energy landscape, and Adani Green Energy continues to be a pivotal contributor. The company's efforts are set to boost the state's renewable energy mix further, reinforcing the state's role in the national renewable energy narrative.

Adani Green Energy's hybrid wind-solar cluster in Jaisalmer has been supplying green energy to Mumbai since March 2023. With the renewable energy share in Mumbai's distribution mix at 37% as of June 2024, the new 6600 MW capacity was secured through a competitive bidding process by MSEDCL, balancing both solar and thermal requirements.

The tender terms allowed Adani Power to bid for both power types, leveraging its strengths across the sectors. The awarded 5 GW solar capacity is the largest since 2020, reaffirming AGEL's leadership in renewable energy. Similarly, the thermal capacity award is the largest private sector win in recent years in India.

Sagar Adani, Executive Director of Adani Green Energy, emphasized the company's strategic positioning and resourceful sites to achieve its 50 GW target by 2030. He highlighted the partnership with MSEDCL as a step towards meeting Maharashtra's rising energy demand sustainably.

Adani Green Energy, with an 11.2 GW renewable portfolio, aims for 50 GW by 2030 in alignment with India's decarbonization goals. Adani Power's Managing Director, Anil Sardana, acknowledged the critical role of conventional power in grid stability and base load supply amid India's economic growth and sustainability focus.

Adani Power operates 17,010 MW of thermal capacity across ten plants in various states, including a 40 MW solar plant in Gujarat, underscoring the company's expansive energy footprint in India.

