Odisha Welcomes New Vande Bharat Express Trains

Two new Vande Bharat Express trains started their journey from Odisha's Brahmapur and Rourkela on Sunday after being virtually flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched six such trains in Jharkhand.

Special functions were organized at Brahmapur and Rourkela railway stations in honor of the flagging-off ceremony. Odisha Governor Raghubar Das and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi were in attendance. The governor participated in the Rourkela-Howrah Vande Bharat inauguration at Rourkela station, while Chief Minister Majhi oversaw the Brahmapur-Tatanagar Vande Bharat launch at Brahmapur station.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Brahmapur-Tatanagar route has a travel time of 9.05 hours and emphasized the Union government's focus on developing the railway sector in Odisha. With projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore planned for the state, Majhi remarked that these initiatives will significantly improve Odisha's railway infrastructure. The Tatanagar-Brahmapur line will enhance connectivity between Jharkhand and Odisha, especially along this crucial industrial corridor, according to railway officials.

The regular service of the Brahmapur-Tata Vande Bharat Express will begin on September 18 from Tatanagar and on September 19 from Brahmapur, making it the fifth Vande Bharat train operating through Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)