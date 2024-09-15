Thirteen Injured in Bus-Truck Collision Near Hoshiarpur

Thirteen passengers were injured when their bus rammed into a truck parked outside a roadside eatery near Aaima Mangat village on the Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday as the bus was en route to Jalandhar from Pathankot, authorities confirmed.

The injured were promptly admitted to the Civil Hospital in Mukerian. Among them, two people, including the driver, are in critical condition, according to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)