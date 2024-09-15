Thirteen Injured in Bus-Truck Collision Near Hoshiarpur
Thirteen passengers sustained injuries in a bus-truck collision near Aaima Mangat village on the Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway. The incident took place on Saturday. The injured were taken to the Civil Hospital in Mukerian, with two individuals, including the driver, in critical condition.
Thirteen passengers were injured when their bus rammed into a truck parked outside a roadside eatery near Aaima Mangat village on the Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, police said on Sunday.
The accident occurred on Saturday as the bus was en route to Jalandhar from Pathankot, authorities confirmed.
The injured were promptly admitted to the Civil Hospital in Mukerian. Among them, two people, including the driver, are in critical condition, according to the police.
