Left Menu

Thirteen Injured in Bus-Truck Collision Near Hoshiarpur

Thirteen passengers sustained injuries in a bus-truck collision near Aaima Mangat village on the Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway. The incident took place on Saturday. The injured were taken to the Civil Hospital in Mukerian, with two individuals, including the driver, in critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 15-09-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 21:39 IST
Thirteen Injured in Bus-Truck Collision Near Hoshiarpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thirteen passengers were injured when their bus rammed into a truck parked outside a roadside eatery near Aaima Mangat village on the Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday as the bus was en route to Jalandhar from Pathankot, authorities confirmed.

The injured were promptly admitted to the Civil Hospital in Mukerian. Among them, two people, including the driver, are in critical condition, according to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024