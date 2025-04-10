Left Menu

MS Dhoni Returns to Leadership: CSK's Strategic Adjustment Amid Gaikwad's Injury

Chennai Super Kings face a challenge as skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is sidelined due to an elbow injury, prompting the return of MS Dhoni to captaincy. Gaikwad sustained a fracture during an IPL match, causing CSK to rearrange their strategy with potential new inclusions in the lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:19 IST
MS Dhoni Returns to Leadership: CSK's Strategic Adjustment Amid Gaikwad's Injury
Ruturaj Gaikwad
  • Country:
  • India

The Chennai Super Kings have been dealt a significant setback with regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the IPL due to an elbow injury. This development has prompted Mahendra Singh Dhoni's return as CSK captain, a role he held from 2008 to 2023.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed Gaikwad's injury details, stating that the fracture required Dhoni to step back into leadership amid the ongoing season. This change comes as Gaikwad played with pain in earlier matches, ultimately leading to the decision for him to be replaced for recovery.

With Gaikwad sidelined, CSK faces challenges in its lineup. Options include anchoring the top order with Rahul Tripathi or potentially including seasoned player Deepak Hooda and newcomer Vansh Bedi. The team is also considering Mumbai teenager Ayush Mhatre as a substitute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025