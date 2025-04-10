MS Dhoni Returns to Leadership: CSK's Strategic Adjustment Amid Gaikwad's Injury

The Chennai Super Kings have been dealt a significant setback with regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the IPL due to an elbow injury. This development has prompted Mahendra Singh Dhoni's return as CSK captain, a role he held from 2008 to 2023.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed Gaikwad's injury details, stating that the fracture required Dhoni to step back into leadership amid the ongoing season. This change comes as Gaikwad played with pain in earlier matches, ultimately leading to the decision for him to be replaced for recovery.

With Gaikwad sidelined, CSK faces challenges in its lineup. Options include anchoring the top order with Rahul Tripathi or potentially including seasoned player Deepak Hooda and newcomer Vansh Bedi. The team is also considering Mumbai teenager Ayush Mhatre as a substitute.

