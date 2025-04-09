Naxalite Pressure IED Injury Highlights Security Challenges in Chhattisgarh

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured in a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Wednesday. The incident occurred while the CRPF's 196th battalion was conducting an area-dominance operation.

The explosion happened around 3:30 PM near Kodepal rivulet, as part of the team's Bomb Disposal Squad inadvertently stepped onto the IED. The injured jawan was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the search operation continued.

The Maoists' strategy involves planting IEDs to target security forces in the remote Bastar region. Recent months have witnessed multiple IED incidents affecting security personnel and civilians alike, underlining ongoing security issues in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)