Naxalite Pressure IED Injury Highlights Security Challenges in Chhattisgarh

A CRPF jawan from the Bomb Disposal Squad was injured when a pressure IED planted by Naxalites exploded in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. This incident is part of ongoing security challenges in the region, where similar incidents have caused civilian and security personnel casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:39 IST
Naxalite Pressure IED Injury Highlights Security Challenges in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured in a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Wednesday. The incident occurred while the CRPF's 196th battalion was conducting an area-dominance operation.

The explosion happened around 3:30 PM near Kodepal rivulet, as part of the team's Bomb Disposal Squad inadvertently stepped onto the IED. The injured jawan was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the search operation continued.

The Maoists' strategy involves planting IEDs to target security forces in the remote Bastar region. Recent months have witnessed multiple IED incidents affecting security personnel and civilians alike, underlining ongoing security issues in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

