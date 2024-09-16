Left Menu

Budapest Sixth District Votes to Ban Short-Term Rentals from 2026

Residents of Budapest's sixth district have voted to ban short-term rentals starting from 2026, a decision that might affect the housing market. Despite its popularity among tourists, 54% of voters supported the ban, which they believe will improve quality of life and housing affordability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 11:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Residents of Budapest's sixth district have narrowly voted to ban short-term rentals starting in 2026, a decision that could fundamentally impact the housing market in one of Europe's top tourist destinations.

Figures from Eurostat reveal nearly 719 million guest nights in the EU were booked last year through platforms like Airbnb and Booking.com, with Budapest leading in Central Europe with 6.7 million guest nights.

The district's website showed 54% of voters favored the ban, with a notable 20.52% voter turnout. Mayor Tamas Soproni's council stated that residents valued their home's tranquility over revenue lost from short-term rentals.

Opponents argue that the ban could hurt not just apartment hosts but also local businesses reliant on tourist traffic. The outcome is likely to influence broader regulatory measures, as the government considers new rules amid a housing shortage and escalating prices.

Last week, real estate website ingatlan.com reported a nearly 3% increase in high-end apartment listings in the sixth district, with a 1% price drop, indicating market responses to the anticipated vote result.

(With inputs from agencies.)

