Left Menu

Italy Supports EU Tariffs on Chinese EVs to Protect Domestic Manufacturers

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has announced support for proposed EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) to protect competitiveness. The proposal, suggested by the European Commission, requires a final vote by EU members. Italian officials seek balanced trade negotiations with China, emphasizing cooperation and industry growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 13:54 IST
Italy Supports EU Tariffs on Chinese EVs to Protect Domestic Manufacturers
Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy has announced its support for tariffs proposed by the European Commission on Chinese exports of electric vehicles (EVs). Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed the position in an interview ahead of a major meeting with China's commerce minister in Rome.

Minister Wang Wentao is visiting Europe to discuss the EU's anti-subsidy case against China-made EVs, as a vote on additional tariffs draws near. Wentao is scheduled for talks with Tajani and later with European Commission's top trade official, Valdis Dombrovskis.

Italy, which initially supported the tariffs in a non-binding EU vote in July, is seeking reciprocal market access and fair competition. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella plan further engagements with China to reset trade ties, following the country's exit from the Belt and Road Initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024