Italy Supports EU Tariffs on Chinese EVs to Protect Domestic Manufacturers

Italy has announced its support for tariffs proposed by the European Commission on Chinese exports of electric vehicles (EVs). Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed the position in an interview ahead of a major meeting with China's commerce minister in Rome.

Minister Wang Wentao is visiting Europe to discuss the EU's anti-subsidy case against China-made EVs, as a vote on additional tariffs draws near. Wentao is scheduled for talks with Tajani and later with European Commission's top trade official, Valdis Dombrovskis.

Italy, which initially supported the tariffs in a non-binding EU vote in July, is seeking reciprocal market access and fair competition. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella plan further engagements with China to reset trade ties, following the country's exit from the Belt and Road Initiative.

