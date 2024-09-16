Left Menu

Danube Properties Unveils Ambitious New Projects in Dubai

Danube Properties, the UAE's fastest-growing private real estate developer, has launched two ambitious projects: Bayz102, a 102-level skyscraper, and Oasiz, offering affordable luxury apartments. These developments will enhance Dubai's skyline and provide diverse housing options. Both projects incorporate innovative features and strategic locations for optimal investor returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:41 IST
Danube Properties Unveils Ambitious New Projects in Dubai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Danube Properties, the UAE's leading private real estate developer, has launched two landmark projects: Bayz102 and Oasiz. Bayz102, a towering 102-level skyscraper, aims to enhance Dubai's City of Skyscrapers status, while Oasiz focuses on affordable luxury living.

Bayz102 will feature approximately 1200 furnished units and a helipad for sky taxis, revolutionizing urban transportation. Situated in Business Bay, it will offer panoramic views and a host of world-class amenities, including a health club and outdoor cinema.

Oasiz, located in Dubai Silicon Oasis, will span 1 million square feet with around 900 luxury units. It's designed to cater to corporate executives, offering easy access to key locations via the upcoming Blue Line Metro. Both projects reflect Danube Properties' commitment to quality and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024