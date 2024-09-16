Danube Properties Unveils Ambitious New Projects in Dubai

Danube Properties, the UAE's leading private real estate developer, has launched two landmark projects: Bayz102 and Oasiz. Bayz102, a towering 102-level skyscraper, aims to enhance Dubai's City of Skyscrapers status, while Oasiz focuses on affordable luxury living.

Bayz102 will feature approximately 1200 furnished units and a helipad for sky taxis, revolutionizing urban transportation. Situated in Business Bay, it will offer panoramic views and a host of world-class amenities, including a health club and outdoor cinema.

Oasiz, located in Dubai Silicon Oasis, will span 1 million square feet with around 900 luxury units. It's designed to cater to corporate executives, offering easy access to key locations via the upcoming Blue Line Metro. Both projects reflect Danube Properties' commitment to quality and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)