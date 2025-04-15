Haiti's Fight for Stability: A War Budget Amid Surging Gang Violence

Haiti's government declared on Monday the approval of a 'war budget' totaling USD275,000, aimed at tackling the country's ongoing crisis amid a surge in gang violence.

As part of the budget allocation, around 40% is directed toward bolstering Haiti's police and military forces, tasked with confronting armed groups threatening national stability. Additionally, nearly 20% of the funds are earmarked for strengthening the border with the Dominican Republic, according to a statement from Haiti's transitional presidential council.

Furthermore, 16% of the allocated budget is dedicated to social initiatives focusing on education, health, and humanitarian aid. Despite the financial commitment, a U.N.-backed mission led by Kenyan police faces continued challenges in its efforts to support local authorities in subduing gang-related violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)