Haiti's Fight for Stability: A War Budget Amid Surging Gang Violence
Haiti's government has approved a $275,000 'war budget' to combat escalating gang violence. Priorities include funding the police, military, and social programs. Despite the budget, resources remain scarce, complicating efforts to control gangs. Recent attacks illustrate the crisis, with communities overrun and numerous casualties reported.
Haiti's government declared on Monday the approval of a 'war budget' totaling USD275,000, aimed at tackling the country's ongoing crisis amid a surge in gang violence.
As part of the budget allocation, around 40% is directed toward bolstering Haiti's police and military forces, tasked with confronting armed groups threatening national stability. Additionally, nearly 20% of the funds are earmarked for strengthening the border with the Dominican Republic, according to a statement from Haiti's transitional presidential council.
Furthermore, 16% of the allocated budget is dedicated to social initiatives focusing on education, health, and humanitarian aid. Despite the financial commitment, a U.N.-backed mission led by Kenyan police faces continued challenges in its efforts to support local authorities in subduing gang-related violence.
