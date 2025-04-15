Controversy Over Deportation: El Salvador's Stand Amid U.S. Court Order

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced at the White House on Monday that he has no intention of returning Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man mistakenly deported from the U.S., as it would resemble smuggling a terrorist. This statement was made during an Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump's administration, despite a U.S. Supreme Court order favoring the return of the Maryland resident.

The deportation of Abrego Garcia, whom Bukele's government received as part of a broader deportation initiative, has been described as an administrative error by the U.S. government. However, court filings and discussions reveal the administration's reluctance to comply with the court ruling, fueling debates on the separation of powers.

Meanwhile, Abrego Garcia's legal representation staunchly denies gang links, challenging allegations presented by the Trump administration. As legal proceedings unfold, the U.S. remains embroiled in contentious immigration policies, with various human rights groups criticizing the treatment of deported individuals in El Salvador.

