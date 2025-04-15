Left Menu

Controversy Over Deportation: El Salvador's Stand Amid U.S. Court Order

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele denies plans to return a deportee, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, despite a U.S. court order. The discussion unfolded in the Oval Office with Trump officials, spotlighting tensions over U.S. deportation policies and raising questions on court compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 04:41 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 04:41 IST
Controversy Over Deportation: El Salvador's Stand Amid U.S. Court Order
Nayib Bukele

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced at the White House on Monday that he has no intention of returning Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man mistakenly deported from the U.S., as it would resemble smuggling a terrorist. This statement was made during an Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump's administration, despite a U.S. Supreme Court order favoring the return of the Maryland resident.

The deportation of Abrego Garcia, whom Bukele's government received as part of a broader deportation initiative, has been described as an administrative error by the U.S. government. However, court filings and discussions reveal the administration's reluctance to comply with the court ruling, fueling debates on the separation of powers.

Meanwhile, Abrego Garcia's legal representation staunchly denies gang links, challenging allegations presented by the Trump administration. As legal proceedings unfold, the U.S. remains embroiled in contentious immigration policies, with various human rights groups criticizing the treatment of deported individuals in El Salvador.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025