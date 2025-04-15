Tragedy Strikes: Nightclub Roof Collapse Dampens Dominican Holy Week

The tragic collapse of a nightclub roof in Dominican Republic's capital has resulted in 231 fatalities, according to official reports.

This catastrophic event has significantly altered Holy Week celebrations across the Caribbean nation, causing cancellations of numerous events and beach party bans.

Amidst rising legal actions against the nightclub's owner, Antonio Espaillat, investigations are underway to determine the cause of the disaster, expected to conclude in three months.

(With inputs from agencies.)