Honda India Recalls CB Motorcycle Models Over Safety Issues

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India announced a recall of specific bike models, including the CB350 and H'ness CB350, due to wheel speed sensor and camshaft issues.

The recall affects CB300F, CB300R, CB350, H'ness CB350, and CB350RS models made from October 2020 to April 2024, owing to water seepage in the wheel speed sensor. This could lead to speedometer errors, traction control failures, or ineffective braking.

Additionally, CB350, H'ness CB350, and CB350RS units manufactured between June 2024 and July 2024 are recalled for camshaft defects. Replacements will be handled at BigWing dealerships across India, free of charge.

(With inputs from agencies.)