India Rises as Key Vehicle Import Source for South African Automotive Market

India has cemented its status as the leading source of vehicle imports for the South African automotive industry since 2013. This trend is outlined in the Automotive Business Council's BRICS+ Research Report 2024, which attributes India's dominance to its establishment as a global hub for small and entry-level vehicles.

Automotive giants such as Tata and Mahindra have solidified their presence in South Africa, with Mahindra even dubbing the nation as their "second home" due to significant investments, including a production line in Durban.

While China and India have been pivotal trading partners since 2010, China recently became the second largest vehicle import source in 2022, reflecting consumers' preference for affordable models. The report highlights that in 2023, the automotive trade balance strongly favored India and underscores the need for BRICS nations to collaborate on automotive trade and investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)