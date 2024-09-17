Left Menu

British Pound Steady as Traders Eye Key UK Inflations Data

The British pound remained stable against the dollar on Tuesday, continuing Monday’s gains, as traders looked forward to the UK inflation data and the Bank of England meeting. Sterling held at $1.3224, rising 3.85% this year. Markets anticipate key decisions from both the BoE and the Federal Reserve this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:38 IST
British Pound Steady as Traders Eye Key UK Inflations Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British pound remained steady against the dollar on Tuesday, holding onto Monday's gains. Traders are awaiting UK inflation data, a crucial Bank of England meeting, and the anticipated start of a U.S. easing cycle this week.

Sterling was slightly positive for the day, trading at $1.3224, after having risen 0.7% on Monday. The pound has gained 3.85% against the dollar so far this year, aiming for a second straight year of growth.

Analysts at Lloyds Bank noted that 'signs of a bolder Fed easing path could extend this trend, influencing the BoE's consideration of exchange rate strength on inflation.' While the Bank of England is not expected to change interest rates on Thursday following last month's 25-basis-point cut, futures markets suggest a 38% chance of another quarter-point cut. The week will culminate with closely watched UK inflation figures, crucial after recent economic stagnation data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024