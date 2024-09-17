Left Menu

Man Rescued After Attempted Suicide Disrupts Metro Services

A 30-year-old man named Siddarth attempted suicide by jumping on the tracks at Jnanabharathi metro station, leading to a brief disruption of services on the purple line. Metro staff activated the Emergency Trip System and rescued him. Services were restored within 17 minutes with no reported injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man was rescued on Tuesday after attempting suicide by jumping on the track at Jnanabharathi metro station, causing a brief disruption of services on the entire purple line, officials reported.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:13 pm. The individual's reasoning for attempting this extreme action remains unknown. Metro officials identified him as Siddarth from Bihar, who jumped on the tracks as a train was approaching the station.

The Emergency Trip System was quickly activated by metro staff, allowing the station controller and team to rescue Siddarth. Preliminary information indicated no injuries. Train services on the purple line resumed at 2:30 pm, with interim short loop operations at Mysuru Road instead of Challaghatta metro station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

