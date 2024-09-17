Left Menu

Commerce Dept's Triumphs: 100 Days of Empowering SMEs and Easing Business

In its first 100 days, the Department of Commerce has launched significant initiatives to boost exports and reduce compliance costs for SMEs. Highlights include the Trade Connect e-platform, enhanced insurance coverage, and a revamped eBRC system. These measures are set to enhance global market competitiveness and ease of doing business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:56 IST
Commerce Dept's Triumphs: 100 Days of Empowering SMEs and Easing Business
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a series of efforts aimed at empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and boosting the ease of doing business, the Department of Commerce has unveiled multiple initiatives during its first 100 days. These initiatives are designed to increase exports, reduce compliance costs, and create new opportunities for Indian businesses in global markets.

One notable initiative is the Trade Connect e-platform, which provides SMEs with valuable information and guidance on trade. The platform connects over 6 lakh Importer Exporter Code (IEC) holders, 185 Indian Mission officials, and 600 Export Promotion Council members with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the Department of Commerce (DoC), and banks. This platform aims to bridge the gap between exporters and experts, offering them seamless access to support and resources.

To support MSME exporters, the Department has increased insurance coverage, making Rs. 20,000 crore worth of credit available at lower costs. This measure will benefit around 10,000 exporters, aiding them in competing more effectively in the global market. Another significant advancement is the Self-Certified Electronic Bank Realisation Certificate (eBRC) system, which will save exporters more than Rs. 125 crore annually by reducing the costs associated with generating eBRCs.

The Ministry's ECEH initiative will link artisans, SMEs, and producers from smaller cities with global marketplaces, creating new employment opportunities and simplifying logistics. Additionally, the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal has reduced transaction costs for MSMEs, enhancing their participation in government procurement. The Bharat Mart initiative in Dubai aims to help Indian MSMEs expand into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Africa, and CIS markets, further facilitating trade and reducing barriers.

The National Programme of Organic Production (NPOP) has been revamped to benefit around 20 lakh farmers and boost organic exports, projected to surpass USD 1 billion by 2025-26. Under the Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Protsahan Yojana (PMCSPY), over 10 lakh tea garden workers in Assam and West Bengal will receive improved education and health facilities, significantly enhancing their quality of life. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024