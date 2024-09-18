Countdown to Crucial Fed Decision Amid Market Jitters

As the clock ticks down to one of the most eagerly awaited Federal Reserve decisions, traders remain divided on the likelihood of a super-sized rate cut.

The U.S. retail sales figures released on Tuesday showed an unexpected rise, briefly dampening hopes for a 50-basis-point cut to launch the Fed's easing cycle. However, market sentiment quickly rebounded, with futures-implied probabilities settling at around 65% during the early Asian session.

Market reactions are mixed: the dollar has weakened, especially against the yen, while short-term U.S. Treasury yields are climbing. European equity futures signal minor losses ahead of the Fed's announcement, set for 1800 GMT. Despite robust U.S. consumer health, a modest 25-basis-point cut may be more likely, given the economic context.

(With inputs from agencies.)