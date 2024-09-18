BRO Restores Key Connectivity to China Border in Sikkim

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed a new bailey bridge at Zeema in Mangan district of Sikkim, restoring road connectivity to the China border along Lachen valley, according to an official release.

The original bridge was damaged by flash floods on May 29, severely affecting transportation. BRO workers commenced rebuilding on August 24 and completed the project in under a month by September 16.

This new infrastructure is vital for the logistical support of local residents and the armed forces deployed near the China border. Additionally, it revitalizes tourism by reconnecting the popular Gurdongmarg Lake, which had been inaccessible since October of last year.

