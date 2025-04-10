Kerala's Tourism Boom: A Cultural Odyssey

Kerala's tourism sector is on the brink of surpassing global growth benchmarks, as unveiled by state Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas. The minister made these assertions during the launch of a digital event calendar, which promises to serve as an intricate guide for visitors, covering the state's major festivals and celebrations.

The calendar, offering details on 101 selected events from April 2025 to March 2026, effectively puts Kerala on the competitive global tourism map. The initiative not only targets other Indian states but sets its sights on international markets, a strategy underscored by the minister's address.

Tourism Director Sikha Surendran emphasized that the digital calendar includes 75 videos and images, enabling tourists to better understand each festival's significance. The calendar highlights events like Onam, Vishu, and Kerala's distinctive art forms, offering tourists a glimpse into the state's vibrant culture and heritage.

