India-Japan Tourism Boost: Strengthening Cultural and Economic Ties

India and Japan aim to enhance tourism ties by promoting Buddhist sites, improving air connectivity, and involving private sectors. The meeting explored new strategies for cooperation, with both nations exchanging cultural insights and agreeing on future collaborations to enrich tourism experiences and economic exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Japan have taken significant steps to enhance their tourism collaboration, focusing on religious tourism and air connectivity. At the Fourth Joint Working Group Meeting on Tourism Cooperation in New Delhi, officials discussed promoting Buddhist sites to Japanese tourists and increasing mutual travel.

The meeting, co-chaired by India's Mugdha Sinha and Japan's Naoya Haraikawa, included representatives from airlines, tourism associations, and government bodies. Discussions centered on policy interventions to make travel destinations appealing to young tourists, highlighting the cultural ties and mutual benefits.

Collaborative strategies will involve increased private sector engagement and media outreach, aiming to create a vibrant tourism ecosystem. Both sides are committed to ongoing dialogue, with India poised to participate in World Expo, Osaka 2025, enhancing bilateral relations and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

