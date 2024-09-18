Left Menu

Aid Event Brings Joy to Adruta Children's Home

The International Youth Development Foundation and Patra Health Care Optical+ organized an aid event at Adruta Children's Home in Bhubaneswar. The event catered to 130 children, offering food, educational supplies, and entertainment. Volunteers and children engaged in various activities, culminating in an afternoon of dance, singing, and games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:09 IST
Aid Event Brings Joy to Adruta Children's Home
IYDF and Patra Health Care Optical+ Bring Warmth and Support to Adruta Children's Home in Bhubaneswar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt effort to support the young residents of Adruta Children's Home, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Patra Health Care Optical+ jointly organized a special aid event in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The event, spearheaded by Mr. Jayprakash Patra, saw the cheerful participation of 130 children, including 90 girls and 40 boys, and was held at Adruta Children's Home on Deras Road, Kateni Square. The ambiance was one of love, joy, and community spirit.

The initiative focused on providing comprehensive support, including living essentials, educational supplies, and entertainment. Items distributed ranged from food products like rice, flour, and lentils to educational tools such as notebooks and pens. Entertainment was also a highlight, with footballs and chess boards bringing smiles to the children's faces.

Seven dedicated volunteers, including Banupalli Rama Rao and Bapu Das, actively engaged with the children, leading activities and ensuring a well-organized event. Supriti Nayak, head of Adruta Children's Home, collaborated closely with the volunteers. The event featured cultural performances, traditional songs, and a chess competition, further enriching the children's experiences. Organizer Jayprakash Patra expressed profound gratitude and joy, emphasizing the lasting impact of such initiatives and the vital role of organizations like IYDF in spreading hope and love.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024