Aid Event Brings Joy to Adruta Children's Home
The International Youth Development Foundation and Patra Health Care Optical+ organized an aid event at Adruta Children's Home in Bhubaneswar. The event catered to 130 children, offering food, educational supplies, and entertainment. Volunteers and children engaged in various activities, culminating in an afternoon of dance, singing, and games.
In a heartfelt effort to support the young residents of Adruta Children's Home, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Patra Health Care Optical+ jointly organized a special aid event in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The event, spearheaded by Mr. Jayprakash Patra, saw the cheerful participation of 130 children, including 90 girls and 40 boys, and was held at Adruta Children's Home on Deras Road, Kateni Square. The ambiance was one of love, joy, and community spirit.
The initiative focused on providing comprehensive support, including living essentials, educational supplies, and entertainment. Items distributed ranged from food products like rice, flour, and lentils to educational tools such as notebooks and pens. Entertainment was also a highlight, with footballs and chess boards bringing smiles to the children's faces.
Seven dedicated volunteers, including Banupalli Rama Rao and Bapu Das, actively engaged with the children, leading activities and ensuring a well-organized event. Supriti Nayak, head of Adruta Children's Home, collaborated closely with the volunteers. The event featured cultural performances, traditional songs, and a chess competition, further enriching the children's experiences. Organizer Jayprakash Patra expressed profound gratitude and joy, emphasizing the lasting impact of such initiatives and the vital role of organizations like IYDF in spreading hope and love.
